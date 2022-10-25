Left Menu

Two BJP leaders quit party, file papers as independents from Dharamshala

Two senior BJP leaders here resigned from the party and filed nomination papers as independent candidates for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls.Vipin Naihariya, the partys ST Morcha vice president, and BJP district chief Anil Choudhry were ticket aspirants but the party chose OBC leader Rakesh Chaudhary over them and sitting MLA Vishal Naihariya.

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 25-10-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 18:58 IST
Two senior BJP leaders here resigned from the party and filed nomination papers as independent candidates for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls.

Vipin Naihariya, the party’s ST Morcha vice president, and BJP district chief Anil Choudhry were ticket aspirants but the party chose OBC leader Rakesh Chaudhary over them and sitting MLA Vishal Naihariya. Meanwhile, the sitting MLA said he is with the party and expressed confidence in Rakesh Chaudhary. Vipin Naihariya, a Gaddi community leader, claimed that all office-bearers of the BJP’s Dharamshala Mandal have put in their papers in protest against party ticket to Chaudhary.

Tuesday was the last day for the filing of nominations, which can withdrawn till October 29. The voting will take place on November 12 and the results will be declared on December 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

