Left Menu

Former Hurriyat chairman Ansari passes away

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-10-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 19:32 IST
Former Hurriyat chairman Ansari passes away
  • Country:
  • India

Former chairman of the Hurriyat Conference and influential Shia leader Maulana Abbas Ansari died here on Tuesday. He was 86.

''Maulana (Ansari) breathed his last at his Nawakadal residence in the old city on Tuesday morning,'' a relative of the deceased leader said.

He said Ansari was not keeping well for the past couple of months and was hospitalized for some time in September.

Ansari was the last chairman of the undivided Hurriyat Conference which split into two factions soon after his election as the head of the separatist amalgam in 2003.

He had stepped aside from active politics and his son Masroor had replaced him in Hurriyat as representative of Ittehadul Muslimeen party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance: Study

Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance:...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022