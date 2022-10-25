Far-right Sweden Democrats not welcome at Nobel banquet - foundation

The anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, which became the country's second biggest party in last month's election, are not welcome at the Nobel banquet, the Nobel Foundation said on Tuesday. This year's laureates, which includes former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and French novelist Annie Ernaux, will be celebrated along with a host of other dignitaries at a lavish banquet in Stockholm on Dec. 10.

Swedish party leaders are traditionally always invited to the banquet, which will also celebrate the winners of the past two years when the banquet has been canceled due to COVID, but the Nobel Foundation has repeatedly snubbed the controversial Sweden Democrats and will do so again this year. "The Nobel Prize is based on respect for science, culture, humanism and internationalism," the Nobel Foundation said in a statement on its website.

"This respect is also the basis for the achievements that are celebrated and highlighted when Nobel Prize laureates and guests from all over the world are invited to the Nobel Prize award ceremony and banquet on 10 December," it said. A white paper commissioned by the Sweden Democrats showed 18 out of the party's 22 founding members in 1988 came from white supremacist group Keep Sweden Swedish. About ten of them had links to fascist or Nazi organisations, it said.

The Sweden Democrat's could not be immediately reached for comment. The party got 20.5% of the votes in the September election and are support party and close allies to the centre-right government led by Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

The new government's cooperation with the Sweden Democrats has raised eyebrows within the European Union and junior government coalition member the Liberals have been threatened with expulsion from the European Parliament's liberal group Renew Europe. The Nobel Foundation has also snubbed the ambassadors of Russia and Belarus.

"The Nobel Foundation invites ambassadors stationed in Sweden, but in view of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has chosen not to invite the ambassadors of Russia and Belarus to the Nobel Prize award ceremony in Stockholm," it said in its statement.

