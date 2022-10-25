BJP changes Kullu Sadar candidate on last day for filing of nominations

The BJP changed its Kullu Sadar candidate on the last day for the filing of nominations for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls after his son submitted papers as an independent against the party choice in the state's Banjar seat.

Narottam Thakur, a retired teacher, filed his papers as the BJP candidate in place of Maheshwar Singh, a party leader said.

Till 1 pm, it was not clear who will file papers for the seat.

Maheshwar Singh was dropped by the party after his son Hiteshwar filed his nomination as an independent candidate from the Banjar seat against the party's official candidate, the leader said.

Maheshwar Singh had earlier filed his papers on October 21 after he was declared the BJP candidate from Kullu Sadar but did not receive the official letter confirming it. After the cancellation of his ticket, Maheshwar Singh called a meeting of his supporters in Bhuntar to chalk out future strategy.

Meanwhile, another BJP leader from Kullu Sadar, Ram Singh, also filed his nomination as an independent candidate. He held the position of the state vice president of the BJP. Over 346 candidates filed their nomination papers on Tuesday for the assembly polls scheduled to be held on November 12, a state election department spokesperson said. Eighty-one candidates filed their papers in Mandi district, followed by 72 in Kangra, 34 in Chamba, 35 in Sirmour, 29 in Shimla, 26 in Hamirpur, 23 each in Solan and Bilaspur, 19 in Kullu, three in Kinnaur and one in Lahaul-Spiti. The data of candidates who filed their papers in Una district is being compiled, the spokesperson said. With this, the number of candidates who have filed their nomination for the 68 assembly seats in the state has crossed 600.

The notification for the state elections was issued on October 17 and the last date for the filing of nominations was October 25. Scrutiny of papers will be held on October 27 and the last date for the withdrawal of papers is October 29.

Voting is scheduled to take place on November 12 while counting will take place on December 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)