UK finance minister Hunt: 'It is going to be tough'
Reuters | London | Updated: 25-10-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 20:55 IST
Jeremy Hunt, who was re-appointed as British finance minister by Rishi Sunak on Tuesday, said the government would work to restore stability, confidence and long-term growth, while acknowledging a tough time lay ahead.
"It is going to be tough. But protecting the vulnerable - and people's jobs, mortgages and bills - will be at the front of our minds as we work to restore stability, confidence and long-term growth," Hunt said on Twitter.
