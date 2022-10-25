Britain's Grant Shapps becomes business minister under Sunak

British lawmaker Grant Shapps was appointed as business minister in the government of Rishi Sunak on Tuesday, the latest ministerial post for a man who backed the new prime minister and was a vocal critic of his predecessor, Liz Truss.

Shapps, 54, had been interior minister since last Wednesday, and previously had served as transport minister under former prime minister Boris Johnson among other jobs in government, including chair of the Conservative Party. He is widely known in parliament as the master of the spreadsheet -- referring to when he assesses how many Conservative rebels are planning to bring down prime ministers such as Theresa May and Boris Johnson.

Shapps founded his own printing company and stepped down as director in 2009. He was forced to deny having used a pseudonym for business purposes after entering parliament.

