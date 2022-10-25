Left Menu

Britain's Grant Shapps becomes business minister under Sunak

British lawmaker Grant Shapps was appointed as business minister in the government of Rishi Sunak on Tuesday, the latest ministerial post for a man who backed the new prime minister and was a vocal critic of his predecessor, Liz Truss. Shapps, 54, had been interior minister since last Wednesday, and previously had served as transport minister under former prime minister Boris Johnson among other jobs in government, including chair of the Conservative Party.

Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 21:47 IST
Britain's Grant Shapps becomes business minister under Sunak

British lawmaker Grant Shapps was appointed as business minister in the government of Rishi Sunak on Tuesday, the latest ministerial post for a man who backed the new prime minister and was a vocal critic of his predecessor, Liz Truss.

Shapps, 54, had been interior minister since last Wednesday, and previously had served as transport minister under former prime minister Boris Johnson among other jobs in government, including chair of the Conservative Party. He is widely known in parliament as the master of the spreadsheet -- referring to when he assesses how many Conservative rebels are planning to bring down prime ministers such as Theresa May and Boris Johnson.

Shapps founded his own printing company and stepped down as director in 2009. He was forced to deny having used a pseudonym for business purposes after entering parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance: Study

Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance:...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022