UK's Badenoch re-appointed as trade minister, takes on equalities brief

British lawmaker Kemi Badenoch on Tuesday was re-appointed as trade minister and also given the role of equalities minister, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office said in a statement.

Badenoch, who earlier this year was a contender in a Conservative Party leadership contest to replace then Prime Minister Boris Johnson, backed Sunak in the most recent race to replace outgoing leader Liz Truss.

