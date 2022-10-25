Mehbooba Mufti's statement over Sunak's appointment, condition of Indian minorities comes out of frustration: RSS leader

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) national executive member and Muslim Rashtriya Manch patron Indresh Kumar on Tuesday reacted to Mehbooba Mufti's statement, linking Sunak's appointment with CAA and NRC in the country. "Mehbooba's statement comes out of frustration," the RSS leader said. Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar said that the statement of Mehbooba Mufti and Congress leaders comes out of frustration as they have been politically evicted by the general public. "The country has refused to accept them," he added.

"The truth is that many Presidents and Prime Ministers represented the minority community in India," Indresh Kumar said. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday took the opportunity to attack the central government. The PDP chief said the UK has accepted an ethnic minority member as its premier but India is still shackled by divisive and discriminatory laws like the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Taking to Twitter, Mufti said, "Proud moment that UK will have its first Indian origin PM. While all of India rightly celebrates, it would serve us well to remember that while the UK has accepted an ethnic minority member as its PM, we are still shackled by divisive and discriminatory laws like NRC and CAA." Reacting to this, Indresh Kumar said, "India is the only country to give the country's top post to a woman from a tribal society, gave presidency to Abdul Kalam, who was born in the house of a fisherman and sold newspapers, and we gave prime ministership to Narendra Modi, who sold tea in his days of struggle."

"India gave the presidency to Ramnath Kovind, representing scheduled castes. So this is a very absurd argument and this argument is also an insult to the minorities, it is an insult to humanity, it is also an insult to the constitution, for this they should apologize and they should not make indecent statements," Indresh Kumar added. Hitting out at the Mehbooba Mufti's government, Indresh Kumar finds the former's government responsible for the exodus from Kashmir.

"The truth is that a Kashmiri is safe in the whole of India but a Hindu, Pandit, Bihari, Oriya or any other person, residing in Kashmir is unsafe. The right to life of an outsider is under threat in Kashmir," the RSS leader said. "It is also true that you Mehbooba Mufti uprooted the minorities in the Kashmir Valley and forced them to leave," he added.

Lashing at the PDP chief's statement, Indresh Kumar said that Mehbooba should introspect first. "Mehbooba is a narrow fanatic and anti-Hindu, and should stop abusing India," Indresh Kumar said.

Rishi Sunak has become the first Asian-origin person to lead the UK. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Rishi Sunak on Monday and said he is looking forward to working closely together on global issues.

"Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership," PM Modi tweeted. (ANI)

