Mexico says Trump-era border program formally ends
An official at Mexico's foreign ministry, Roberto Velasco, said in a column published Tuesday morning that less than 100 MPP cases remained active.
Mexico's foreign ministry said on Tuesday a Trump-era program that forces asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. immigration hearings, known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), had come to an end.
Mexico will continue to guarantee the adequate stay and protection of the remaining migrants in national territory under the program "at this stage," the ministry said in a statement. In August, the Supreme Court gave a green light to Democratic President Joe Biden's administration's rolling back the program.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said then it would no longer enroll new migrants
in MPP and those waiting in Mexico would leave the program as they returned to the United States for their court dates. An official at Mexico's foreign ministry, Roberto Velasco, said in a column published Tuesday morning that less than 100 MPP cases remained active.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court issues notice to ED on Satyendar Jain's plea challenging Delhi HC order
Philippines' Nobel laureate Ressa to fight conviction at Supreme Court
U.S. Supreme Court mulls line between art and theft in Warhol case
National Archives rejects Trump claim on former presidents' records
Important cases heard by Supreme Court on Tuesday, October 11: