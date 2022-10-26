Left Menu

U.S. is in 'constant contact' with Russia on Griner - Biden

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-10-2022 00:04 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 00:04 IST
U.S. is in 'constant contact' with Russia on Griner - Biden
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is in "constant contact" with Moscow about Brittney Griner, the Women's National Basketball player being held in Russia, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday, after Griner's appeal was denied.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys in 2022

Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys i...

 India
3
Hubble snaps a cosmic keyhole 1350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps a cosmic keyhole 1350 light-years from Earth

Global
4
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022