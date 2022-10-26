U.S. is in 'constant contact' with Russia on Griner - Biden
The United States is in "constant contact" with Moscow about Brittney Griner, the Women's National Basketball player being held in Russia, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday, after Griner's appeal was denied.
