Biden plans to speak with new British prime minister on Tuesday

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-10-2022 02:15 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 02:15 IST
Biden plans to speak with new British prime minister on Tuesday
President Joe Biden planned to speak by phone on Tuesday with new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after Sunak formally took power in London, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.

She told reporters that Biden looked forward to speaking with Sunak on Tuesday afternoon.

