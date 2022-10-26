UK's Sunak plans to meet Biden in G20 summit
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday evening and they are set to meet in person at the upcoming G20 Summit in Indonesia, a Downing Street spokesperson said.
The leaders discussed the extent of UK-U.S. cooperation, both bilaterally and in regions such as the Indo-Pacific where the AUKUS pact forms part of efforts to counter China's malign influence, the spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.
Sunak and Biden also agreed on the need to ensure the people of Northern Ireland have security through preserving the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, the statement added.
