New British prime minister Sunak promises 'steadfast' support for Ukraine

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday that Britain's support for Ukraine would be steadfast and "as strong as ever under his premiership," a Downing Street spokesperson said. "The Prime Minister said ... President Zelenskiy could count on his government to stand in continued solidarity," the spokesperson said.

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2022 03:02 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 03:02 IST
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday that Britain's support for Ukraine would be steadfast and "as strong as ever under his premiership," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

"The Prime Minister said ... President Zelenskiy could count on his government to stand in continued solidarity," the spokesperson said. Sunak took office earlier on Tuesday. "Both leaders agreed on the need to continue to place pressure on Putin's barbaric regime through continued economic sanctions," the spokesperson said.

For his part, Zelenskiy said he believed "British leadership in defending democracy and freedom" would only get stronger. "Ukraine and Britain have reached new heights in relations lately but nevertheless we still have potential to strengthen our cooperation," he said in an evening video address, adding that he had invited Sunak to visit Ukraine.

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

