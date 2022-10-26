Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Ash Carter, former U.S. defense secretary, dies at age 68

Ash Carter, who served as a U.S. defense secretary during the Obama administration, died late on Monday at the age of 68 after a sudden cardiac event, his family said in a statement on Tuesday. A decades-long defense wonk who gradually ascended to the Pentagon's top job, Carter helped oversee the launch of a military strategy that would drive back the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, and ultimately defeat the militant group.

Prosecutor says star witness may be 'reluctant' in Trump company trial

A prosecutor in the tax fraud trial of Donald Trump's company told prospective jurors on Tuesday the government's star witness - a longtime Trump Organization executive - may be "reluctant" to answer questions, while some jury candidates were dismissed after expressing contempt for the former U.S. president. "I can't deny that I really, really don't like Trump. Yes, I hate him," said one prospective juror - a woman who Justice Juan Merchan, the judge overseeing the trial, later dismissed on the second day of jury selection in a New York state court.

New York gubernatorial debate expected to focus on crime as race tightens

New York Governor Kathy Hochul will square off on Tuesday night in her only debate against Republican challenger Lee Zeldin, who has hammered the Democratic incumbent over crime in a race that public opinion polls show is tightening. The state's majority Democratic electorate has not chosen a Republican governor since 2002. But recent polling suggests Zeldin is gaining on Hochul, prompting the governor to put new focus on public safety in the final weeks of her campaign.

Michigan jury weighs case against three accused in plot to kidnap governor

Michigan jurors on Tuesday began deliberations in the trial of three men accused of assisting in an elaborate plot two years ago to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in opposition to strict coronavirus restrictions imposed during the pandemic. After two weeks of testimony in Jackson County Circuit Court, the court said the jury is weighing the evidence against Joseph Morrison, 28, his father-in-law Pete Musico, 44, and Paul Bellar, 23.

Arizona county backs hand count of ballots in U.S. midterm elections

A Republican-controlled county in the presidential battleground state of Arizona voted to hand count ballots in next month's midterm congressional elections, a tallying method that has been called for by Republicans who claim voting machines are unreliable. Despite warnings by election experts that hand counting is less reliable, could delay results and is more expensive than machine tallies, the Cochise County Board of Supervisors in rural southeastern Arizona voted 2-1 on Monday to count ballots in November's elections by hand.

U.S. ad-hoc voter monitoring group intimidating Arizonans, says lawsuit

Two U.S. voter-rights organizations have asked a federal judge to temporarily stop a grassroots group from monitoring voter drop boxes in Arizona for alleged voter fraud, the week after state officials asked federal prosecutors to probe the group for possible voter intimidation. A lawsuit filed by Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans and Vote Latino alleges the private group, Clean Elections USA, and its founder Melody Jennings are attempting to "bully and intimidate lawful Arizona voters" casting early votes in the midterm elections.

Biden gets latest COVID vaccine, urges Americans to do same

U.S. President Joe Biden rolled up his sleeve and received an updated COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, using the occasion to urge more Americans to get the booster before the upcoming holiday season, especially seniors. "I'm calling on all Americans to get their shot just as soon as they can," Biden said shortly before a doctor gave him the new shot.

Midterm elections outlook darkens for Biden's White House

The White House has lowered its earlier optimism about the midterm elections and is now worried that Democrats could lose control of both chambers of Congress, administration officials say. Recent polls have shown Democrats who once had comfortable leads in some Senate races on a knife's edge, and Senate elections that were considered toss-ups between the two parties now leaning Republican as high inflation persists.

Biden approval dips to 39% as Democrats brace for midterms -Reuters/Ipsos

President Joe Biden's approval rating edged closer to the lowest level of his presidency just two weeks before U.S. midterm elections that will shape the rest of this term, a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Tuesday found. The two-day national poll found that 39% of Americans approve of Biden's job performance, a percentage point lower than a week earlier.

St. Louis school gunman's note describes 'perfect storm' for mass shooting

The teenage gunman who killed a student and a teacher at a St. Louis high school left a note in his car saying his feelings of loneliness were "a perfect storm for a mass shooting," the city's police commissioner said on Tuesday. Police found a blue notebook in the car that the killer, Orlando Deshawn Harris, drove on Monday to the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, where he fatally shot the 61-year-old teacher and 16-year-old female student, while wounding or causing injuries to seven other people.

