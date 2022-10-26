Fetterman, Oz face off in sole Pennsylvania U.S. Senate debate

U.S. Senate candidates Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz traded early attacks on issues from crime to inflation in the lone debate of a Pennsylvania race that will help decide whether Democrats retain control of the Senate.

Fetterman, the state's 53-year-old lieutenant governor, has since summer largely lost his lead in polls to Oz, a 62-year-old celebrity doctor backed by Donald Trump, as concerns about rising inflation have helped sour voters on President Joe Biden's Democrats ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections. The debate represents a major political test for Fetterman, who suffered a stroke in May that left lingering problems with his speech and hearing that sometimes cause verbal miscues. The debate hall included two closed-caption monitors posted above the moderators that relayed dialogue to Fetterman.

Fetterman immediately addressed his health issues, saying in his opening statement, "I have had a stroke and he never let me forget that." Oz, for his part, started by calling his rival soft on crime, saying, "Fetterman takes everything to an extreme and that hurts us all."

Oz and Republicans have raised questions about whether Fetterman has been candid about his health. The debate offers the Democrat's biggest opportunity yet to prove his detractors wrong in front of a statewide audience. "I have not spoken to a Democrat in Pennsylvania or in Washington, D.C., who is not concerned about the debate," said a senior Democrat strategist from Pennsylvania, who was granted anonymity to discuss his concerns candidly.

A CBS News Battleground Tracker poll released Tuesday ahead of the debate found Fetterman leads by just 2 points over Oz, 51% to 49%, down from his 5-point lead in mid-September. The race has been among the most expensive in the country, with Fetterman raising $48 million through September and Oz raising $35 million, including millions of his money. The race to succeed retiring Republican Pat Toomey is Democrats' best hope at gaining ground in the 50-50 Senate, which they control by virtue of Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote.

A win in Pennsylvania could offset losses elsewhere, as Democrats are defending embattled incumbents in states including Georgia, Nevada and Arizona. Republican control of either the House or Senate would be enough to stop Biden's legislative agenda. In remarks last week at a Philadelphia fundraiser also attended by President Biden, Fetterman said that he still has lingering effects, such as missing words or mushing words together, but that he is on the mend.

"In January, I'll be feeling much better, but Dr. Oz will still be a fraud," Fetterman said There are risks as well for Oz, who could come across as insensitive if he attacks Fetterman over his health. The Oz campaign did not respond to requests for comment.

'DON'T EXPECT HIM TO HOLD BACK' However, Oz supporters expect him to continue to raise questions about Fetterman's fitness for office and his candor about his health.

"He hasn't held back and I don't expect him to hold back. He doesn't have to because it's the truth," said Val Biancaniello, a Republican state committeewoman from the Philadelphia area. Fetterman has spent significant time and money attacking Oz on his opposition to abortion, arguing that he would vote with Republicans on a strict federal abortion ban. Oz supports strict limits on abortion, with exceptions in the case of incest, rape or the life of the mother.

Democrats had bet that reproductive rights would be an animating issue in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, but the latest Reuters/Ipsos survey data shows that inflation and the economy are far and away the most pressing issues among those who say they are likely to vote. While consumers have grown more pessimistic about the economy this year, Pennsylvanians have bucked that trend in recent months. Data from the Conference Board earlier on Tuesday showed state residents' confidence in the economy improved in October and stands at its highest since January.

Oz went on the offensive in recent weeks, flooding the airwaves with ads painting Fetterman as a far-left liberal who is indifferent to rising crime. Oz’s attacks come against the backdrop of a surge in murders and crime in Philadelphia, the state’s largest city and the most important region in statewide elections. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Scott Malone and Alistair Bell)

