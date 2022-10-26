Biden, Sunak reaffirm 'special relationship,' agreed Ukraine support -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-10-2022 05:53 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 05:53 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden and new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in a phone call on Tuesday, reaffirmed their two countries' "special relationship" and agreed on the importance of supporting Ukraine, the White House said in a statement.
Biden and Sunak also agreed on the importance of working together to address the challenges posed by China and to secure sustainable and affordable energy resources, the statement said.
They also discussed their commitment to the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, it said.
