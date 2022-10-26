Biden discussed aid to Ukraine with Italian Prime Minister Meloni -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke by phone on Tuesday to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and discussed their commitment to continue providing assistance to Ukraine, the White House said.

The Meloni government is Italy's most right-wing administration since World War Two and former close ties between Moscow and two of her coalition partners have raised concerns with NATO allies.

