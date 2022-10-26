Russia's Ukraine invasion latest news: Fierce fighting in Kherson expected

A senior Ukrainian official predicted "the heaviest of battles" to come for the partially Russian occupied strategic southern province of Kherson and said Moscow's military is digging in to face advancing Ukrainian forces. CONFLICT

* Ukraine's foreign minister said inspectors from the U.N. nuclear watchdog would soon inspect two Ukrainian sites at Kyiv's request, adding that it feared Moscow's "dirty bomb" allegations were preparation for a "false-flag" operation. * Russian President Vladimir Putin said the country needed to speed up decision-making in the military campaign in Ukraine.

* President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated a pledge to retake the city of Kherson, the loss of which would be a big setback for Putin. DIPLOMACY

* Russia took its accusation that Ukraine was preparing to use a dirty bomb - an explosive device laced with radioactive material - to the United Nations Security Council, voicing its concerns during a closed-door meeting of the 15-member body. * Russia has notified the United States about its plans to carry out annual exercises of its nuclear forces, a move that Washington said lowers the risk of miscalculation at a time of "reckless" Russian nuclear rhetoric.

* New British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak agreed in a phone call with U.S. President Joe Biden on the importance of supporting Ukraine. Sunak also spoke with Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the pair saw the need to continue to pressure the Moscow regime. * A group of liberal U.S. Democrats withdrew a letter to the White House urging a negotiated settlement to the war in Ukraine after blowback from within their own party.

* A Russian court dismissed U.S. WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner's appeal against a nine-year sentence for possessing and smuggling vape cartridges containing cannabis oil. Griner's lawyer said she hoped she could be released in a prisoner exchange with the United States. ECONOMY

* The European Commission urged European Union countries and companies to donate more money and equipment to support the energy sector in Ukraine, over a third of which has been destroyed by Russian missile and drone strikes. * Ukraine's external financing needs will be around $3 billion a month through 2023 in a best case scenario, but could rise as high as $5 billion, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said. (Compiled by Cynthia Osterman)

