Telangana bypoll: JP Nadda to attend public meeting in Munugode on Oct 31

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda is scheduled to address a public meeting in the bypoll-bound Munugode assembly on October 31. Taking to Twitter, BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday said that a huge public meeting has been organized at Munugode and BJP National President JP Nadda would attend the public gathering on the 31st of October.

Recently, an incident was reported in which miscreants dug a grave and put a photo of JP Nadda in Nalgonda over the delay in setting up of Regional Fluoride Mitigation and Research Centre in Choutuppal area in Munugode. The incident come to the fore on Thursday ahead of the Munugode bypolls. Earlier in 2016, Nadda had promised to set up the research center in Malkapuran when he visited Munugode.

BJP leaders condemned the incident and accused the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) of being behind the "new low" in politics. "Digging a grave and putting a picture of JP Nadda is stupidity. We condemn it and will file a police complaint. BJP requested the TRS government about the fluoride institute in Munugode, even after repeated requests, the TRS govt has gone blind and deaf. As they have failed and do not have any issue, they raked up this issue before the bypoll," BJP leader NV Subhash told ANI.

Union Minister Smriti Irani said the act is a "new low" in Indian politics. "Vinash kale viprit buddhi," she tweeted. Condemning the incident, Union Minster G Kishan Reddy accused the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), formerly known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi of "stooping to a new low" in politics.

"Land is slipping under the TRS feet, that is why they are getting indulged in wrongdoings. They (TRS) are shameless. A grave was made for BJP president JP Nadda, there were also flowers and some rituals on the grave. He is alive and is a very popular person and the president of the National political party, he was insulted and it never happened anything like this before in the country," he said. (ANI)

