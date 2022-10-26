Left Menu

Fadnavis meets Maha CM Shinde to extend Diwali greetings

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to extend greetings on the festival of Diwali.The two leaders met late Tuesday night at the CMs official residence Varsha in south Mumbai in the backdrop of BJP leader Fadnaviss comment earlier in the day that the state cabinet would be expanded soon.The deputy CM was accompanied by his wife Amruta Fadnavis when he met Shinde at his residence where the CMs parliamentarian son Shrikant Shinde was also present.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-10-2022 10:00 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 09:59 IST
Fadnavis meets Maha CM Shinde to extend Diwali greetings
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to extend greetings on the festival of Diwali.

The two leaders met late Tuesday night at the CM's official residence 'Varsha' in south Mumbai in the backdrop of BJP leader Fadnavis's comment earlier in the day that the state cabinet would be expanded soon.

The deputy CM was accompanied by his wife Amruta Fadnavis when he met Shinde at his residence where the CM's parliamentarian son Shrikant Shinde was also present. Shinde had visited Gadchiroli district earlier on Tuesday to celebrate Diwali with police personnel stationed in the remote Bhamragad area to fight Maoists.

He arrived in state capital Mumbai late in the evening.

After meeting the CM, Fadnavis in a tweet said, ''Visited Varsha & met CM @mieknathshinde ji and extended #Deepavali greetings to him and his family, earlier today.'' The Shinde-BJP coalition government was formed on June 30 this year and recently completed 100 days in power. The state Council of Ministers at present has 18 cabinet ministers including CM Shinde.

There are nine ministers each from the Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena and ally BJP.

The Council of Ministers can have up to 43 members in Maharashtra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
3
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
4
Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys in 2022

Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022