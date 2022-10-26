Left Menu

Mamata likely to attend Bengal Guv's family function in Chennai

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-10-2022 12:41 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 12:38 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to pay a visit to Governor La Ganesan's Chennai residence to attend a family function, an official said on Wednesday.

Banerjee has been invited by Ganesan to his elder brother's birthday on November 3, he said.

''She is expected to attend the function,'' he told PTI.

Several senior political leaders have been invited to the Chennai programme, too, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

