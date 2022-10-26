Mamata likely to attend Bengal Guv's family function in Chennai
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-10-2022 12:41 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 12:38 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to pay a visit to Governor La Ganesan's Chennai residence to attend a family function, an official said on Wednesday.
Banerjee has been invited by Ganesan to his elder brother's birthday on November 3, he said.
''She is expected to attend the function,'' he told PTI.
Several senior political leaders have been invited to the Chennai programme, too, the official added.
