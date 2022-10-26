Former president of China Merchants Bank arrested over suspected bribes - state media

China's top prosecutor has decided to arrest Tian Huiyu, a former president of China Merchants Bank, on suspicion of taking bribes and abusing power, state broadcaster CCTV said on Wednesday.

Tian, also the bank's former party secretary, was expelled from the Communist Party and removed from public office, according to an announcement by China's top antigraft watchdog earlier this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)