Pledged my full support, cooperation to Kharge in taking Cong forward: Tharoor
Pledged him my full support cooperation in taking Congress forward. He also posted a picture sitting with Kharge and Sonia Gandhi after the ceremony at the party headquarters here.Earlier, Tharoor congratulated Kharge on his official assumption of the duties of the Congress president, and wished him success.The 80-year-old Kharge trounced his 66-year-old rival, Tharoor, bagging over 84 per cent of the votes in the presidential election.
- Country:
- India
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who lost out to Mallikarjun Kharge in the party's presidential race, on Wednesday pledged his full support and cooperation to the new AICC chief in taking the party forward.
Kharge, the first non-Gandhi to head the party in 24 years, formally took over as the Congress president at the AICC headquarters here.
Tharoor, who attended the event, in a tweet said, ''Gathered for a brief chat after Kharge ji sat in his new office for a symbolic moment. Pledged him my full support & cooperation in taking Congress forward.'' He also posted a picture sitting with Kharge and Sonia Gandhi after the ceremony at the party headquarters here.
Earlier, Tharoor congratulated Kharge on his official assumption of the duties of the Congress president, and wished him success.
The 80-year-old Kharge trounced his 66-year-old rival, Tharoor, bagging over 84 per cent of the votes in the presidential election. Kharge polled 7,897 Pradesh Congress Committee delegate votes out of 9,385, while Tharoor bagged 1072.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Many electors have been instructed by 'their leaders' to support my rival but may eventually vote for me in a secret ballot: Shashi Tharoor.
Expect poll authority to clarify voting will be by secret ballot, sealed boxes opened in Delhi, votes mixed before counting: Shashi Tharoor.
Gandhis have made it clear they are staying above the fray and are neutral: Cong's presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor to PTI.
I'm sure those who are expecting a lopsided victory for the 'establishment' in Cong chief polls are in for a surprise: Shashi Tharoor to PTI.
Sonia Gandhi asked me to become Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief in 2005: Kharge