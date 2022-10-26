Vice-President Dhankhar pays obeisance at Golden Temple
Last month, the SGPC had sought time from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a meeting to discuss the issue of the release of Sikh prisoners.Tight security arrangements have been put in place for Dhankhars day-long visit to Amritsar.
- Country:
- India
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday offered prayers at the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple here.
Dhankhar, who also partook in the 'langar' (community kitchen), was accorded a warm welcome by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami.
Dhami had earlier told the media that the apex gurdwara body would also give a memorandum to the vice-president for the release of 'Bandi Singhs' (Sikh prisoners).
He had said this issue was the ''most important for the community as Sikh prisoners had not been released even after they had completed their sentences''. Last month, the SGPC had sought time from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a meeting to discuss the issue of the release of Sikh prisoners.
Tight security arrangements have been put in place for Dhankhar's day-long visit to Amritsar. He will also visit Jallianwalla Bagh, Durgiana Temple and Ram Tirath Temple.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi sends his congratulations to Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat on the auspicious occasion of the 100th Birth Anniversary of Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj
Technology and talent are pillars in India's development journey, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi in message to the second UN Geospatial Congress.
In India, technology is not an agent of exclusion, it is for inclusion: PM Narendra Modi in message to the second UN Geospatial Congress.
'Mahakal Lok' corridor: Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs puja at Lord Mahakal temple in Ujjain.
SGPC to set up international Sikh advisory board