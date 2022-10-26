Left Menu

Turkish doctor detained for proposing chemical weapons probe

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 26-10-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 14:52 IST
Turkish doctor detained for proposing chemical weapons probe
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Police detained the president of the Turkish Medical Association after she called for an investigation into allegations that the Turkish military used chemical weapons against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq, media reports in Turkey said on Wednesday.

Dr. Sebnem Korur Fincanci, 63, was detained on charges of disseminating "terrorist propaganda" as part of an investigation launched by anti-terrorism police, according to the Ankara chief prosecutor's office.

Fincanci, a forensic expert, has spent much of her career documenting torture and ill-treatment, and is a leading human rights activist in Turkey. She has served as president of the Human Rights Foundation of Turkey.

Turkish newspaper Birgun newspaper and other media reported that she was detained in Istanbul following an early morning raid at her home and was being brought to Ankara for questioning.

Last week, Turkish officials strongly rejected allegations by Kurdish militants that the Turkish military used chemical weapons against the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, in northern Iraq, insisting the military doesn't have such weapons in its inventory.

In comments to a pro-Kurdish news outlet, Fincanci said she inspected a video purporting to show the use of chemical weapons and called for an "effective investigation".

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused her of slandering Turkey's armed forces and of insulting her country "by speaking the language of the terrorist organisation." He vowed to take actions to clear the Turkish Medical Association and other professional organisations of "supporters of the terrorist organisation." Devlet Bahceli, the leader of a national party that is allied with Erdogan's ruling party, also severely criticised Fincanci during a speech on Tuesday.

The doctor's detention came a day after police conducted raids in several Turkish cities and detained 11 journalists working with pro-Kurdish media.

Police said the journalists were detained over news or other content "that incites the public to hatred and enmity" and accused their media outlet of having links to the PKK.

The PKK has led an armed insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984. The group is considered a terrorist organisation in Turkey, Europe and the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
3
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
4
Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys in 2022

Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022