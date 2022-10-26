Left Menu

Brazil's Lula widens lead over Bolsonaro in poll

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Image Credit: Wikipedia
Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's lead over President Jair Bolsonaro has widened to six percentage points less than one week ahead of a runoff vote, a poll by Genial/Quaest showed on Wednesday. Former President Lula has 48% of voter support, up from last week's 47%, while Bolsonaro remains at 42%.

The second round of Brazil's presidential election is scheduled to happen on Sunday, Oct. 30. Pollsters were widely criticized after the first-round vote for significantly underestimating support for Bolsonaro.

The survey by pollster Genial/Quaest interviewed 2,000 people between Oct. 23 and 25 and has a margin of error of two percentage points.

