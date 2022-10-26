UK's Hunt delays fiscal statement to Nov. 17
26-10-2022
British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday the government's fiscal statement will be delayed to Nov. 17 for it to reflect the "most accurate possible economic forecasts," adding that it will show debt falling over the medium term.
The statement was originally scheduled for Oct. 31.
"Our number one priority is economic stability and restoring confidence that the United Kingdom is a country that pays its way and for that reason, the medium term fiscal plan is extremely important," Hunt said.
