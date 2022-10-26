Left Menu

UK's Hunt delays fiscal statement to Nov. 17

"It's also extremely important that statement is based on the most accurate possible economic forecasts and forecasts of public finances, and for that reason the prime minister and I have decided that it is prudent to make that statement on 17th of November when it will be upgraded to a full autumn statement."

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-10-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 15:41 IST
UK's Hunt delays fiscal statement to Nov. 17
Jeremy Hunt Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain has postponed the announcement of a plan to repair the country's public finances to Nov. 17 for it to reflect the "most accurate possible economic forecasts," finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday. The fiscal statement was previously scheduled for Oct. 31. Hut said it would now be a "full autumn statement" that will show debt falling over the medium term.

"Our number one priority is economic stability and restoring confidence that the United Kingdom is a country that pays its way and for that reason, the medium term fiscal plan is extremely important," he said. "It's also extremely important that statement is based on the most accurate possible economic forecasts and forecasts of public finances, and for that reason the prime minister and I have decided that it is prudent to make that statement on 17th of November when it will be upgraded to a full autumn statement."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
3
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
4
Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys in 2022

Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata earned Rs 126.6 cr dividend income from Infosys i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022