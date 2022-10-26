Left Menu

UK fiscal statement delayed to Nov. 17, says finance minister Hunt

"I'm willing to make choices that are politically embarrassing if they're the right thing to do for the country, if they're in the national interest," he said. "We have a new prime minister, the prospect of much longer term stability for the economy and the country.

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-10-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 15:49 IST
UK fiscal statement delayed to Nov. 17, says finance minister Hunt
Jeremy Hunt Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain has postponed the announcement of a plan to repair the country's public finances to Nov. 17 for it to reflect the "most accurate possible economic forecasts," finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday.

"Our number one priority is economic stability and restoring confidence that the United Kingdom is a country that pays its way, and for that reason, the medium term fiscal plan is extremely important," he said of the fiscal statement, previously scheduled for Oct. 31. "It's also extremely important that statement is based on the most accurate possible economic forecasts and forecasts of public finances."

Hunt, who was re-appointed as finance minister by new prime minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday, said the fiscal plan would now be a "full autumn statement" that will show debt falling over the medium term. "I'm willing to make choices that are politically embarrassing if they're the right thing to do for the country, if they're in the national interest," he said.

"We have a new prime minister, the prospect of much longer term stability for the economy and the country. In that context, a short two-and-a-half-week delay is the best way we will make sure that it is the right decisions we take."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
3
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

 Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022