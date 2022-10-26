Cong discusses candidates for upcoming Gujarat assembly polls at CEC meet

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the party's central election committee (CEC) and discussed the probable candidates for upcoming Gujarat assembly elections.

Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is also present at the meeting, where the party will finalise its candidates for Gujarat.

This is the first meeting chaired by Kharge after assuming the new charge earlier in the day.

CEC members and general secretaries Mukul Wasnik and K C Venugopal, besides Ambika Soni and Girija Vyas are present at the meeting. AICC in-charge for Gujarat Raghu Sharma and state unit chief Jagdish Thakor are also in attendance.

The party is likely to finalise a few candidates for the upcoming Gujarat elections and will declare it in a day or two.

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the dates for assembly polls in Gujarat. It is likely to do so in the next few days.

The Congress is seeking to oust the BJP from government in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the saffron party has been in power for over two decades.

