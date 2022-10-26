Left Menu

30 people rescued after being trapped in Malaysian cave

PTI | Kualalumpur | Updated: 26-10-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 17:25 IST
30 people rescued after being trapped in Malaysian cave
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

About 30 members of a film crew who were trapped in a limestone cave in northern Malaysia during heavy rain on Wednesday have been rescued, police said.

Two police officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release information, said all of the trapped people were evacuated from Tempurung Cave in Kampar district in Perak state. They couldn't give further details.

The Star newspaper cited Kampar police chief Mohamad Nazri Daud as saying the people were trapped when water levels rose during heavy rain on Wednesday and flooded the cave's exit.

He said those trapped were members of a film crew who were shooting at the location.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
3
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

 Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022