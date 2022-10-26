Left Menu

Top U.S. diplomat Blinken to visit Canada this week -State Dept.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-10-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 17:40 IST
Top U.S. diplomat Blinken to visit Canada this week -State Dept.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Canada on Thursday and Friday to discuss shared goals including the war in Ukraine, the humanitarian crisis in Haiti and cooperation on migration and refugee resettlement, the State Department said.

Blinken will meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly and visit Ottawa and Montreal, the department said in a statement on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
3
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

 Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022