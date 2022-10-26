Left Menu

2 more Indian beaches added to list of world's cleanest beaches: Bhupender Yadav

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 17:58 IST
2 more Indian beaches added to list of world's cleanest beaches: Bhupender Yadav
Two more Indian beaches have made it to the list of the cleanest beaches in the world, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Wednesday. ''Proud moment! Two more Indian beaches have made it to the list of Blue Beaches. Minicoy, Thundi Beach and Kadmat Beach - both in Lakshadweep - are the proud entrants in the coveted list of Blue Beaches, an eco-label given to the cleanest beaches in the world,'' Yadav tweeted. This has taken India's tally of Blue Beaches to 12. ''This is part of India's relentless journey towards building a sustainable environment led by PM Shri Narendra Modi ji,'' he tweeted. While the Thundi Beach is one of the most pristine and picturesque beaches in the Lakshadweep archipelago where white sand is lined by turquoise blue water of the lagoon, Kadmat Beach is especially popular with cruise tourists who visit the island for water sports.

