Left Menu

Sonia writes to British PM Sunak, hopes India-UK ties will further deepen during his tenure

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 18:28 IST
Sonia writes to British PM Sunak, hopes India-UK ties will further deepen during his tenure
Sonia Gandhi (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday congratulated Rishi Sunak on his elevation as British Prime Minister and hoped India's ties with the UK will further deepen during his tenure.

''I am delighted at your taking over as Prime Minister of Great Britain. It is certainly a matter of pride for all of us in India,'' she said in her letter to Sunak, who is of Indian origin.

''India-Britain relations have always been very special and I am confident that they will be further deepened during your tenure,'' Gandhi said.

Sunak on Tuesday took charge as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister with a promise to put the crisis-hit country's needs ''above politics'' and ''fix the mistakes'' made by his predecessor, a day after he was elected the leader of the Conservative Party in a historic leadership run.

The 42-year-old investment banker-turned politician is the youngest British prime minister in 210 years. He is also Britain's first Hindu Prime Minister.

Sunak's victory in the Tory leadership race came at the end of a dramatic few days in Westminster since Liz Truss resigned last Thursday in the wake of a disastrous tax-cutting mini-budget and several policy U-turns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
3
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

 Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022