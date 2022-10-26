CPI(M), Congress lash out at Kerala Governor for seeking action against Finance Minister

The ruling CPI(M) and the opposition Congress on Wednesday joined hands to criticise Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for seeking ''constitutionally appropriate'' action against Finance Minister K N Balagopal over his recent speech, even as the latter expressed doubt whether the tussle between the Governor and the government was ''fake''.

The Marxist party alleged that Khan was trying to implement the ''BJP-RSS agenda'' and urged him to act in accordance with the Constitutional and legal norms while the Congress said his demand to withdraw the minister should be dismissed with ''due contempt''.

Khan has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking action against Balagopal for making a speech ''undermining unity'', a demand turned down by the Chief Minister.

The Governor informed Vijayan he had ''ceased to enjoy pleasure'' in Balagopal but the Chief Minister, in his reply, rejected his demand saying his trust on the latter remains ''undiminished''.

Addressing a press conference here, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said as per the Constitutional provisions and Supreme Court verdicts in this regard, the ''pleasure of the Governor'' could not be personal and withdrawn as per individual choices.

There was no remark amounting to any personal insult in the recent speech by Balagopal as alleged by the Governor, he said extending complete support to the Finance Minister.

''The Chief Minister has already given a reply that the personal pleasure of the Governor is not required for a minister to be retained in the cabinet. The Chief Minister's decision is more important. The apex court, in its verdicts, has clearly defined what pleasure means,'' Govindan said.

The Left leader also criticised the Governor over his recent action of seeking resignation of the Vice Chancellors of the major universities of the state in the name of a Supreme Court verdict.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan said in New Delhi that Khan's action would cause no administrative crisis in the state and the opposition would surely point out if the Governor exercises a power which he does not actually have.

Stepping up the attack, he said the Governor is not ''the God who cannot be questioned'' and it was the opposition who criticised him even before the ministers.

''Has any Governor ever demanded the withdrawal of a minister anywhere in the history of India? He can withdraw senate members of the universities if needed,'' he said.

Lashing out at the Left government also along with the Governor, Satheesan said the recent Supreme Court verdict regarding the appointment of Vice Chancellors was against both of them.

''The Supreme Court pointed out that all VC appointments, made jointly by the Governor and the Government in violation of the UGC norms, are illegal... So, a fake fight is now going on between the Governor and the Government to deceive the people in order to hide the verdict,'' the LoP added.

Kanam Rajendran, state secretary of CPI which is the second largest coalition partner in the ruling LDF, charged that the Governor was challenging not just democracy but even the Constitution itself.

''If there is a post office, anybody can send letters,'' he said mocking the Governor when asked about the letter he sent to the Chief Minister seeking the finance minister's removal.

He also said the development was just ''a storm in a teacup'' and would not create any crisis in the state.

Finance Minister Balagopal refused to go into details of the controversy when the reporters sought his reaction.

He said the letter by the Governor and the reply by the Chief Minister were the communication between two heads of the state.

It was not appropriate for him to say anything into the merit of the subject as the Chief Minister had already given a reply, the Finance Minister added.

In his letter, the Governor did not explicitly seek removal/withdrawal of Balagopal from the LDF cabinet but it seemed to be the essence of his communication to Vijayan.

A highly-placed source said that in his response, Vijayan said that from a constitutional perspective and factoring in the democratic conventions and traditions of the country, the statement cannot warrant a ground for cessation of enjoyment of the Governor's pleasure.

Quoting the newspaper reports of October 19, the Governor alleged the comments made by Balagopal and state Higher Education Minister R Bindu at a function organised at Karyavattom campus of Kerala University were ''clearly aimed at tarnishing the image of the Governor and lowering the dignity of office of the Governor''.

The Governor's letter carried the newspaper reports quoting Balagopal who reportedly said at the function that those who come from places like Uttar Pradesh, may find it tough to understand universities in Kerala.

Balagopal, a former Rajya Sabha MP, reportedly continued saying, ''security guards of the Vice Chancellor of Banaras University had shot down five students. Then, I was an MP and had gone there. The Vice Chancellor had 50 to 100 security guards. This is the situation in many universities there''.

Governor Khan said, ''The above mentioned remarks of the Finance Minister seek to create a wedge between Kerala and other States of Indian Union and project a false impression as if different States of India have different systems of higher education''.

Khan alleged that the reported statements of Balagopal are nothing short of violation of the oath he had administered to him.

