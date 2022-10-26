BJP complains to EC on alleged violation of electoral laws in Odisha, Telangana by ruling parties

A BJP delegation led by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday met top Election Commission officials here to complain about the alleged violation of electoral laws and model code of conduct by the state governments in Odisha and Telangana.

Bypolls to Dhamnagar assembly seat in Odisha and Munugode assembly seat in Telangana are scheduled to be held on November 3.

Pradhan, along with the BJP's media co-in-charge Sanjay Mayukh, party spokesperson Sambit Patra and Om Pathak, met poll panel officials and submitted separate memoranda against the BJD government and TRS government, citing instances of violation of the model code of conduct.

Talking to reporters, Pradhan said the BJP leaders decided to meet poll panel officials in the national capital after the issues raised by the party were not addressed at the local and state level.

Citing pictures of a local official holding a bundle of cash, Patra alleged that ''a lady official of in Dhamnagar was seen openly distributing money for the BJD amongst women of self-help group. The video has been viral in local media and social media.'' He said the party shared copies of the video with the poll panel officials here, adding that this is a gross violation of electoral laws and the model code of conduct.

Similarly, the BJP said, ''the ruling TRS has also been continuously violating electoral laws for bypolls in Munugode assembly segment in Telangana.'' ''It seems not the TRS but the state government is contesting election against the BJP in Munugode as the entire state machinery has been deployed and it is a gross violation of electoral laws,'' Pathak told reporters after the meeting.

He also alleged that TRS MLAs and MPs ''have been rampantly distributing alcohol and money to the voters.'' PTI JTR RT

