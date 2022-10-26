Left Menu

PM Modi expresses happiness at 2 more beaches labelled 'blue beaches'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed delight at two more Indian beaches being certified as blue beaches.This is great Indias coastline is remarkable and there is also a great amount of passion among our people to further coastal cleanliness, he tweeted.Modi was reacting to Environment Minister Bhupender Yadavs post sharing the development.Yadav said, Proud moment

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 19:25 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed delight at two more Indian beaches being certified as 'blue beaches'.

''This is great! Congratulations, particularly to the people of Lakshadweep, for this feat. India's coastline is remarkable and there is also a great amount of passion among our people to further coastal cleanliness,'' he tweeted.

Modi was reacting to Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav's post sharing the development.

Yadav said, ''Proud moment! Two more Indian beaches have made it to the list of Blue Beaches. Minicoy, Thundi Beach and Kadmat Beach - both in Lakshadweep - are the proud entrants in the coveted list of Blue Beaches, an eco-label given to the cleanest beaches in the world.'' The two beaches have taken India's tally of 'blue beaches' to 12, Yadav said, adding that it is part of India's relentless journey towards building a sustainable environment under Modi's leadership.

