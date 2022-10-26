Left Menu

U.S. targets Russian influence operations in Moldova -Treasury Dept

26-10-2022
The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on individuals and entities involved in what it described as Russia's malign influence operations in Moldova as well as systemic corruption in that country.

The individuals include Russian oligarchs "widely recognized for capturing and corrupting Moldova's political and economic institutions and those acting as instruments of Russia's global influence campaign," the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement announcing the sanctions.

The individuals also include former Moldovan parliament member Vladimir Plahotniuc, the statement said.

