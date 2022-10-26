U.S. targets Russian influence operations in Moldova -Treasury Dept
- Country:
- United States
The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on individuals and entities involved in what it described as Russia's malign influence operations in Moldova as well as systemic corruption in that country.
The individuals include Russian oligarchs "widely recognized for capturing and corrupting Moldova's political and economic institutions and those acting as instruments of Russia's global influence campaign," the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement announcing the sanctions.
The individuals also include former Moldovan parliament member Vladimir Plahotniuc, the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moldova
- Moldovan
- The United States
- Russian
- Russia
ALSO READ
Ukraine reduces electricity exports to Moldova - Moldovan deputy PM
Moldovan president calls for tougher policing to tackle pro-Russia protests
Moldovans urged to cut electricity use after missile strikes in Ukraine hit supplies
Moldova takes steps to ease electricity supply problems
Moldova needs plan to pay for gas, utility chief says, after Gazprom warning