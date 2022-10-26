Mexico scraps daylight savings time except along border

Left Menu

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 26-10-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 20:21 IST
Mexico's Senate approved a bill on Wednesday to eliminate daylight saving time, putting an end to the practice of changing clocks twice a year.

Some cities and towns along the US border can retain daylight saving time, presumably because they are so linked to US cities.

The Senate approved the measure on a 59-25 vote, with 12 abstentions. Those who opposed the measure said that less daylight in the afternoon could affect opportunities for children and adults to get exercise.

The bill already passed the lower house of Congress and now goes President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to be signed into law.

The law would go into effect on Sunday, when Mexico is scheduled to turn clocks back for the last time.

Previously, Health Secretary Jorge Alcocer had said Mexico should return to “God's clock” or standard time, arguing that setting clocks back or forward damages people's health.

The measure would mean darkness falling an hour earlier on summer afternoons.

Economists argue that, while the energy savings are minimal, going back to standard time might cause trouble for financial markets in Mexico by putting US East Coast markets so far ahead.

And businesses like restaurants that have become accustomed to staying open later may have to close earlier as many crime-wary Mexicans often try to be off the streets after dark.

