Left Menu

BJP, Hindu outfits call for dawn-to-dusk bandh on October 31

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-10-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 20:33 IST
BJP, Hindu outfits call for dawn-to-dusk bandh on October 31
  • Country:
  • India

BJP and some of the Hindu outfits have called for a 12-hour bandh in Coimbatore District on October 31 over the car explosion.

The city, which witnessed serial blasts in 1998, was saved from major disaster as the gas cylinder in the car exploded before the target, BJP leader C P Radhakrishnan told reporters on Wednesday.

The ruling DMK has not seriously taken up the incidents of hurling petrol bombs at the offices and houses of BJP leaders in the district, he said.

The government should have gone through the history of such activities, instead the administration was eyeing only votes, he alleged.

To draw the attention of the government, the BJP and like-minded organisations like Hindu Munnani have decided to observe the bandh from 6 AM to 6 PM on October 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
3
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

 Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022