Highlights

Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION: DEL41 LD CONGRESS Kharge takes over as Cong chief with 'daro mat' slogan, says will break system of lies and hatred New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday took charge as the Congress’ first non-Gandhi president in 24 years, citing Rahul Gandhi’s slogan ‘daro mat’ to energise workers and declaring that the party will demolish the government’s ''system of lies, treachery and hatred''.

DEL68 DEF-RAJNATH-LD RUSSIA Nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side: Rajnath to Russian Defence Minister amid Ukraine tensions New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday told his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu that the nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side involved in the Ukraine conflict and the crisis should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

DEL45 SINOINDIA-JAISHANKAR-ENVOY Peace and tranquillity in border essential: Jaishankar to Chinese envoy New Delhi: Peace and tranquillity in the border areas are essential for normal ties between India and China, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed to outgoing Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong on Wednesday.

DEL72 MODI-INDIGENOUS PM Modi pitches for indigenous products New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday emphasised on promoting indigenous products and self-reliance for prosperity, and said by adopting them, one can keep the art, culture and civilization of India alive. DEL73 CONG-LD STEERING COMMITTEE Kharge forms 47-member Steering Committee, retains most from CWC New Delhi: New Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday set up a 47-member Steering Committee that includes former prime minister Manmohan Singh and the party's ex-presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

DEL50 KHARGE-LD JOURNEY AHEAD Kharge faces uphill task as Cong struggles to win back pole position New Delhi: An arduous journey awaits Mallikarjun Kharge who took over the mantle of the Congress from the longest-serving party president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday as the party strives to regain its hold among the masses and revive its electoral fortunes. By Sanjeev Chopra MDS21 KL-LDALL MINISTER-GUV Kerala Guv says Finance Minister violated oath, seeks action; CM rejects demand Thiruvananthapuram: The ongoing tussle between the Raj Bhavan and the LDF government in Kerala escalated further on Wednesday with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan writing to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking ''constitutionally appropriate'' action against Finance Minister K N Balagopal for making a speech ''undermining India's unity'', and the latter firmly turning down the demand.

DEL42 DL-KEJRIWAL-LD CURRENCY Print images of Lakshmi, Ganesha on currency notes to improve India's economy, Kejriwal to PM Modi New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has a solution to the country's economic progress and prosperity -- print images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on new currency notes. His demand, however, drew sharp reactions from the BJP, which called it an ''unsuccessful attempt'' to hide the ''ugly'' anti-Hindu face of AAP in view of upcoming elections.

DEL58 ENV-GM-LD MUSTARD India's biotech regulator recommends environmental release of GM mustard New Delhi: The Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee under the Union Environment Ministry has recommended the environmental release of genetically modified mustard which, according to experts, paves the way for its commercial cultivation. BUSINESS: DEL71 BIZ-LD CCI-SONY-ZEE MERGER Zee-Sony merger: Groups agree to sell 3 Hindi channels to address anti-competition concerns New Delhi: Media groups Sony and Zee have voluntarily agreed to sell three Hindi channels -- Big Magic, Zee Action and Zee Classic -- to address possible anti-competition concerns arising out of their proposed mega-merger deal.

DEL35 BIZ-LD GOOGLE-CCI-FINE Remain committed to users, developers; evaluating next steps: Google on Rs 936 cr fine New Delhi: Slapped with a second hefty fine for anti-competitive practices, Google India on Wednesday said it remains committed to users and developers and is reviewing the antitrust body's order to evaluate next steps.

LEGAL: LGD2 SC-MINISTER SC declines to transfer UP govt's appeal against Union minister Ajay Mishra's acquittal in murder case New Delhi: The Supreme Court has declined a plea filed by Union minister Ajay Mishra seeking transfer of the Uttar Pradesh government's appeal against his acquittal in an over 20-year-old murder case.

LGD1 GREEN-TIGER SAFARI NGT imposes interim stay on construction of Pakhrau Tiger Safari in Uttarakhand New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has imposed an interim stay on Pakhrau Tiger Safari construction in Uttarakhand after taking note of a news report that 600 trees have been illegally cut in Corbett Tiger Reserve of the Kalagarh Tiger Reserve Division.

FOREIGN: FGN58 UK-SUNAK-2NDLD CABINET New UK PM Rishi Sunak warns of some 'very difficult decisions' to tackle profound economic crisis London: Britain's newly-appointed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday warned that his government will have to take some ''very difficult decisions'' but assured the people that he would also act with compassion while tackling the country's ''profound economic crisis.'' FGN61 INDIA-CHINA-TRADE India, China trade crosses USD 100 billion during Jan-Sept; trade deficit climbs to over USD 75 billion Beijing: India and China bilateral trade continued to boom, crossing USD 100 billion for the second year in the first nine months of 2022 while India's trade deficit climbed to over USD 75 billion, according to trade data released by Chinese customs. By K J M Varma PTI TDS TDS

