Punjab: Vice President Dhankhar waits for 20 minutes to pay obeisance at Durgiana temple

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar had to wait for about 20 minutes for offering prayers at Durgiana temple here as the doors of the famous Hindu shrine were closed when he arrived on Wednesday.

Dhankhar was on a day-long visit to Amritsar. It was his first visit to Punjab as vice president.

“The vice president was informed about the timings of the temple. The doors of the temple are closed for devotees between 1 pm and 3 pm,” said Durgiana temple president Laxmi Kanta Chawla. Chawla said Dhankhar along with his eight family members arrived at the temple at around 2:40 pm. ''They spent 20 minutes with us in the office of the temple and exchanged pleasantries,'' she said.

“I told the vice president about the opening time of the temple for devotees. In his reply, the Vice President Sahib told me that he has a deep respect for the temple and is also aware of tenets and timings of the temple. He also said he was here to have the glimpse of 'Thakur Ji','' said Chawla. He was not annoyed when asked to wait for the opening of the temple's doors, she said.

Dhankhar also expressed happiness in his remarks in the visitors' book of the temple.

When asked, Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan said, “The vice president had reached Durgiana temple in advance. His staff were already aware of the opening timing of the temple. He spent 20 to 25 minutes in the office of the temple.'' Earlier, Dhankhar paid obeisance at the Golden Temple here and described it as ''a glowing symbol of the sublime spiritual tradition of our great Gurus''.

Dhankhar termed ''the peace, serenity, devotion and sense of service'' at the Golden Temple as an ''unforgettable experience”, according to an official release issued here.

Noting down his remarks in the visitors' book, he paid rich tributes to the Gurus and underscored that ''Sri Harmandir Sahib has been emanating the message of love, humanity, compassion and brotherhood through ages''. During his visit, the vice president partook 'langar' at the Golden Temple and took part in 'sewa' along with his family members.

Thereafter, he visited the Jallianwala Bagh and paid floral tributes to the martyrs.

Calling it a memorial of national importance, Dhankhar said it ''poignantly reminds of the sacrifice of martyrs to whom we are eternally indebted''.

Dhankhar also remarked that the best tribute to the martyrs is building ''a prosperous, inclusive and self-reliant India they envisioned''.

He also paid obeisance at Ram Tirath temple, also known as Bhagwan Valmiki Mandir where he was also honoured by the management of the temple. During the visit, the vice president was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash, Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar and other senior officials from the state.

