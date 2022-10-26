After failing at 'competitive populism', Kejriwal now trying 'competitive Hindutva': Warring

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of resorting to “competitive Hindutva” to outwit the Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat.

He was reacting to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo's statement in which Kejriwal appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have images of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes.

Warring said, “After failing with his competitive populism, Kejirwal is now resorting to competitive Hindutva to win Gujarat. “But he will fail again as people are wise enough to read into his desperate designs,” he stated.

Taking a dig at Kejriwal, the Congress leader said people of India, more so of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, are too wise to get carried away by his “fake religiosity”.

“Even the BJP is not as blunt as Kejriwal in propagating Hindutva for votes,” he claimed.

The PCC president also asked the Punjab AAP leaders to spell out their stand on the issue.

Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira also slammed Kejriwal for his statement.

“No sane person could have made such an irrational statement which @ArvindKejriwal made today to put pics of gods on currency to improve India's economy! Is this the way to bring a change in India's politics? He's made a fool of himself,” he tweeted.

“Apart from exhibiting total bankruptcy of ideas to improve economy @ArvindKejriwal is committing sacrilege by suggesting to have pics of Lakshmi & Ganesh ji on our currency, as people will gamble, buy liquor, drugs etc from such money which is gross disrespect to our revered gods!,” he added.

PTI CHS VSD SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)