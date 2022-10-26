China has made a decision to put more pressure on Taiwan - Blinken
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-10-2022 21:53 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 21:53 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said China has made a decision that the status quo over Taiwan is "no longer acceptable" and to put more pressure on the self-governing island.
Blinken, speaking at an event organized by Bloomberg, also said the United States was not in a cold war with China but is resolute in standing up for its interests.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Senior U.S. senator wants 'freeze' on Saudi cooperation, blasts Riyadh
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure therapy; Swiss drugs regulator approves one of Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shots and more
Many U.S. drivers treat partially automated cars as self-driving - study
More frequent Chinese patrols put 'heavy burden' on aging Taiwan frigates
EXCLUSIVE-KLA to stop sales and service to China to comply with U.S. export curbs - source