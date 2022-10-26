Don-turned-politician Anant Singh trying to influence Mokama bypoll from jail, claims BJP

A BJP delegation on Tuesday visited the election office here to submit separate memoranda alleging unfair practices by the RJD – the largest constituent of the ruling 'Mahagathbandhan' -- in two bypoll-bound seats of Bihar.

Claiming that gangster-turned-politician Anant Singh, lodged in Beur Central Jail here following his conviction in an Arms Act case, is trying to ''influence'' by-election in Mokama assembly seat, state BJP leaders on Wednesday demanded that he be shifted to another prison.

The saffron party also sought the cancellation of RJD leader Mohan Gupta's candidature from Gopalganj, alleging that the nominee ''concealed'' crucial information pertaining to a case registered against him in Giridih, Jharkhand, in his affidavit.

By-elections to Mokama and Gopalganj are scheduled to be held on November 3.

Singh's disqualification as RJD MLA necessitated the by-election in Mokama.

The Gopalganj seat fell vacant following the demise of sitting BJP MLA Subhash Singh.

The BJP delegation, comprising party's state coordinator Rakesh Mohan Thakur and MLC Anil Sharma, in a memorandum, said that mobile phones recovered recently from the possession of prisoners in Beur jail were being used by Singh.

''It is suspected that the recent recoveries of mobile phones and SIM cards from two prisoners... were meant for Singh. He should be immediately shifted to some other jail,'' said the letter submitted to the CEO's office, a copy of which was shared with PTI.

In the other letter, the saffron camp stated that Gupta’s candidature should be cancelled for not revealing in his nomination papers information related to a case filed against him in Jharkhand.

The state election commission must probe the matter, the delegation added.

Rebuffing the allegations, Bihar RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwary said, ''Our party will win both the seats by a huge margin. BJP leaders have already accepted their defeat by making such baseless statements against RJD candidates, who have the support of all Mahagathbandhan partners.'' The RJD has fielded from Mokama Singh’s wife Neelam Devi, who will take on BJP's Sonam Devi.

In Gopalganj, the deceased MLA's wife and BJP candidate Kusum Devi is looking to retain the seat.

