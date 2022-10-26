Akhilesh, kin offer prayers at Mathura temple
PTI | Mathura | Updated: 26-10-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 22:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav with his family members paid obeisance at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan on Wednesday evening, officials said. Yadav paid the obeisance to the deity in an environment crowded with devotees, SP (City) Martand Prakash Singh said. Yadav stayed in Vrindavan for about an hour. His wife Dimpal Yadav, brother Dharmendra Yadav and children accompanied him.
Dimpal Yadav gave alms to beggars in front of the temple.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
