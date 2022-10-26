Akhilesh, kin offer prayers at Mathura temple

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav with his family members paid obeisance at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan on Wednesday evening, officials said.

Yadav offered prayers in an environment crowded with devotees, SP (City) Martand Prakash Singh said.

Yadav stayed in the temple for around 20 minutes. He along with wife Dimple, son Arjun, daughters Tina and Aditi, and brother Dharmendra Yadav visited the temple. During this, former Mathura MLA from the Congress Pradeep Mathur was also with them.

Dimpal Yadav gave alms to beggars in front of the temple.

