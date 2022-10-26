State media: Jordan's ministers resign ahead of reshuffle

Left Menu

Jordanian government ministers submitted their resignations to Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh on Wednesday ahead of an anticipated Cabinet reshuffle, the state-run Petra news agency reported.It would be the fifth Cabinet shakeup under al-Khasawneh, who was appointed by King Abdullah II in 2020.

It would be the fifth Cabinet shakeup under al-Khasawneh, who was appointed by King Abdullah II in 2020. Jordan has suffered in recent years, with its economy burdened by an influx of refugees fleeing conflict in neighbouring Syria and Iraq as well as domestic challenges such as high unemployment, poverty and corruption.

King Abdullah II frequently shakes up his government, appointing a new prime minister and Cabinet every year or two. Although no major policy changes are expected, the government shuffle appears to be aimed at assuring the public that he is responsive during difficult times.(AP) RUP RUP

