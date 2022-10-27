EU looks forward to work with UK on Ukraine crisis, climate change, von der Leyen says
Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2022 00:44 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 00:44 IST
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday she spoke with new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and is looking forward to working on issues such as Russia’s war on Ukraine and climate change.
The bloc is also working on finding joint solutions under the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland that will provide stability and predictability, von der Leyen said in a tweet.
