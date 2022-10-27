White House: Concerned Moscow may be advising Iran on best practices to manage protests
The White House is concerned Moscow may be advising Tehran on best practices to manage protests in Iran, drawing on Russia's experience in suppressing open demonstrations, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.
She also said evidence that Iran is helping Russia wage a war against Ukraine is "clear" and "public."
"Our message to Iran is very very clear. Stop killing your people and stop sending weapons to Russia to kill Ukrainians," Jean-Pierre said.
